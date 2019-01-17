Virginia Peninsula Foodbank takes action for local TSA workers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is giving out food to Newport News Airport TSA workers Thursday.

The food bank’s CEO told News 3 she was contacted by the President of the American Federation of Government Employees earlier this week, asking for help for workers not getting paid due to the government shutdown.

“Although the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is open every weekday for anyone needing food assistance and we had posted that Facebook reminder to Federal employees affected by the government shutdown, Scott [President of the AFGE] had said that many individuals need help but they are too proud to allow themselves to go to the Foodbank,” Virginia Peninsula Foodbank CEO Karen Joyner explained. “So the Foodbank is coming to them at the time of their shift change on Thursday!”

Food bank workers will give the employees “Kroger Feed the Hungry Boxes,” which contain juice, oatmeal, peanut butter, tuna, green beans, dry beans, canned peaches, milk, potatoes, carrots, chicken, pork and cereal.

The government has now been shut down for more than 20 days.

