CHESAPEAKE, Va — Firefighters in Chesapeake are working a house fire Thursday morning.

According to officials, the fire is in the 1000 block Baugher Avenue and two people are in critical condition at a hospital for wounds sustained from the blaze.

JUST IN: Man & woman found inside home. Both in critical condition. 2 pets did not make it. Home considered a total loss. These pics are from @ChesapeakeFire. LIVE on @WGNTCW27 coming up. https://t.co/kFCNkpVaMB @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/Q0Yh0L6ULU — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) January 17, 2019

Officials added that crews arrived around 5:30 a.m. and two pets died in the fire.

This is an ongoing fire, with more information to come.

