× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking another soggy Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain, snow, and a major cool down ahead… We will see a mix of clouds today, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon, cooler than yesterday and a few degrees below normal. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers and lows in the upper 30s.

A few showers will linger into early Friday but skies will clear quickly. Expect sunshine by tomorrow afternoon with highs warming into the mid 50s.

Clouds will build in on Saturday as our next weather system moves toward the East Coast. A few showers are possible during the day Saturday, but rain chances will go up after sunset. Highs return to the mid 50s Saturday.

Sunday will be another washout. Expect widespread rain and strong winds. Temperatures will start in the 50s Sunday morning and fall into the 40s and 30s. Rain could switch to snow as this system exits Sunday afternoon to evening. SW to NW winds will reach 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30+ mph.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the 20s by Monday morning, but it will feel like the single digits with NW winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 30+ mph. Highs will struggle to break the freezing point Monday afternoon and the winds will make it feel more like the teens.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 17th

1985 Winter Weather: 3.2″ snow – Salisbury

2008 1-2” snow Central VA

2013 2-4” snow Central VA

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.