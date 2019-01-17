Streaking Spartans look to stay perfect in MEAC play this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - While the non-conference portion of their schedule didn't go the way they envisioned, Norfolk State has started to click at the right time; in conference play.

Since MEAC play started, NSU is 4-and-0, and sit atop the conference, ahead of North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central by one full game. The community has started to take notice as the wins keep coming in.

"People definitely talk to you a little bit more," Spartans head coach Robert Jones told News 3. "You get a little bit more tweets and retweets and stuff like that so slowly, people are taking notice that we are undefeated and hopefully we can keep it that way."

The players echoed Jones' sentiment, and they can feel the rally behind the momentum as well.

"A lot of people are starting to give us a look now," said senior guard Derrik Jamerson, the reining MEAC Player of the Week. Currently, Jamerson is seventh in the nation in three-point shooting.

"People are coming to support us, the game was packed more last game, it's starting to get good."

The good can get great with a win at Savannah State on Saturday, and South Carolina State on Monday.