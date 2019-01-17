Service dogs helping veterans is the focus of a new documentary on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We preview "The Quiet Healing" with documentary filmmaker Andrew Lauto and local veteran Toby Yarbrough. Sharing the stage is Sasha, Toby's current service dog.

Based on Toby's book of the same name, the film brings awareness to the importance of service dogs and how they can help military veterans.

The documentary is set to debut on January 19th at Regent University's Main Theater during their Charity Red Carpet Event to benefit Heal the Warriors.

Learn more at www.thequiethealing.com.