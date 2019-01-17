RIVERDALE new episode, Wednesday 1/23 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Forty-Five: The Stranger” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

SAT PREP – With SAT’s around the corner, Alice (Madchen Amick) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) urge Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) to stop investigating G&G and start focusing on their SAT prep. However, when Alice takes things one step too far, Betty is forced to come face-to-face with someone from her past. Finally, Jughead makes a bold move against the Gargoyle Gang. Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson (#310). Original airdate 1/23/2019.