Norfolk’s Chow and Tortilla West restaurants closing for good this Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. – Two staple restaurants in Norfolk announced via Facebook they will be closing their doors for good Saturday, January 19.

Chow on Colley Avenue and Tortilla West (T West) on Orapax Street will close Friday after business hours, and not reopen. Chow has been in business for six years, and a Facebook post indicates Tortilla West has been around for more than a decade.

A manager tells News 3 employees will still be paid for two weeks following the closure, but need to find new jobs.

Other area restaurants have recently closed as well, and customers are expressing their disappointment. One woman told News 3 Norfolk used to be known for its ‘foodie’ spots, but she thinks the economy is not in the best shape if so many businesses are going under.

News 3 reached out to several area restaurant owners and managers, but has not received an official statement as to what led to the restaurants closing.