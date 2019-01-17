Norfolk high school dismisses early after transformer issue causes major power outage

NORFOLK, Va. — Granby High School is dismissing students early Thursday after a transformer caused a major power outage and a false bomb threat was made toward the school.

According to officials, the bomb threat was found to be not credible and students started being dismissed at 10:30 a.m.

Officials added that no one will be permitted to enter or leave through the front entrance of the building and parents who pick up students must do so on Thole Street, plus have and ID to show. Parents must inform their students through text message to come to the Thole Street exit.

The district reached out to Granby High School parents via messages through email and robocall.

