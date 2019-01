ACCOMAC, Va. – The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the Perdue Farms complex Thursday morning.

The call came in at 10:11 a.m. for a fire at 22250 Lankford Highway. When units arrived, they found a working fire in a building under demolition behind the plant.

Parksley Engine 7-9 assisted as the attack engine, and Ladder 9 operated the ladder pipe to extinguish the fire.