Newport News Schools invites furloughed employees to become substitute teachers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Public Schools is inviting furloughed federal employees to join its team.

It will hold a Federal Employee Substitute Teacher Job Fair on Wednesday, January 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Applicants can expect on-site interviews and on-the-spot job offers for temporary, part-time and full-time employment.

No prior teaching experience is required. Applicants must have at least 30 college credits with a minimum of a 2.5 GPA, and are asked to bring resumes and copies of college transcripts or degrees.

Degreed substitute teachers earn $80/day, while non-degreed substitutes earn $65/day.

The fair will be held at the Newport News Public Schools Human Resources Office, located at 12507 Warwick Boulevard.

For more information and a complete list of job openings, click here or call the Human Resource Department at (757) 881-5061.