HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Actor and advocate Gary Sinise is famous for his roles in "Forrest Gump" and "Apollo 13," but today he focuses much of his time of helping military veterans. He joins us with exciting news about The Barrett-Jackson Live Auction and a tricked-out Jeep being auctioned off to benefit armed service members, thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org).
Gary Sinise talks with us about helping veterans on Coast Live
