Former ODU football player found guilty of 2 counts of misdemeanor assault

NORFOLK, Va. – Former ODU football player Denzel Williams was found guilty of two misdemeanor assault and battery charges in Norfolk Circuit Court Wednesday.

Williams was initially arrested November 1, 2017, and was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of felony strangulation.

The Norfolk Police Department said officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of W. 43rd Street for an assault in progress. When police arrived, they found two women, a 21 and a 20-year-old, who said they were assaulted by the 20-year-old’s boyfriend.

Williams was suspended from the ODU football team.

He will serve one year and one month behind bars for the two assault charges. He was also found not guilty on a misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery.