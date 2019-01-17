Elizabeth City man charged with breaking and entering after 2 alleged incidents

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – An Elizabeth City resident was arrested on charges of breaking and entering, damage to personal property and injury to real property after two break-ins and one attempted break-in.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers received an alarm call at the Salvation Army Thrift Store on 600 North Road Street Tuesday night.

The department reviewed surveillance footage, and was able to connect the breaking and entering at the thrift store to a second breaking and entering at Sheep Harney Elementary School, located at 200 West Elizabeth Street. It then connected both break-ins to an attempted breaking and entering at Tarheel Internal Medicine, located at 1134 North Road Street.

James Philip Wanzer, 33, was arrested for two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of damage to personal property and three counts of injury to real property. He is currently being held at the Albemarle District Jail under a $27,500 secured bond.