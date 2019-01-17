Child brought BB gun to Norfolk elementary school, district says

NORFOLK, Va. – A child brought a BB gun to school in Norfolk.
The school district says that child is now facing disciplinary action.
It happened at Tanners Creek Elementary School on Monday.
Staff started investigating after receiving a tip.
The district says they began a search and located the BB gun.
“At no time was the weapon used to threaten anyone, nor was any student ever in danger,” school officials said.
Parents got the following robocall from the principal:
This is Mrs. Alger the Principal at Tanners Creek. The purpose of my call is to inform you that we were notified this afternoon that a student was in possession of a BB Gun/. Upon notification, an investigation immediately commenced. The student in question was located, a search was performed, which led to the item being confiscated. Our school is committed to the safety and education of all students. The student will receive appropriate disciplinary action. Please discuss this incident with your child and remind them to always alert school personnel if they see or hear anything inappropriate. We appreciate your support as we work together to keep our school safe.
Thank you for always ensuring the safety of all children.