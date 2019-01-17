Child brought BB gun to Norfolk elementary school, district says

NORFOLK, Va. – A child brought a BB gun to school in Norfolk.

The school district says that child is now facing disciplinary action.

It happened at Tanners Creek Elementary School on Monday.

Staff started investigating after receiving a tip.

The district says they began a search and located the BB gun.

“At no time was the weapon used to threaten anyone, nor was any student ever in danger,” school officials said.

Parents got the following robocall from the principal: