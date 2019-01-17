A new CBS comedy series about families and surprises on Coast Live

Posted 12:49 pm, January 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:51PM, January 17, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Co-stars Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell  join us to discuss the new CBS series, "FAM." The show  focuses on a woman whose vision of a perfect life and family is radically altered when her sixteen-year-old sister unexpectedly comes to live with her.