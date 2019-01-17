× A new bill looks to educate more police officers about getting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder on the job

Virginia Beach, Va. – A new bill looks to educate more police officers about getting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder on the job.

Clinical Social Worker Norm Stein specializes in PTSD and trauma.

He said police have a higher rate of PTSD compared to the general public because of the incidents they’re exposed on a daily basis. He said on one shift they could get called to a murder, a serious accident and a suicide.

“I have officers that come and say I know that there is nothing that I could have done to save this person but I still feel responsible,” Stein.

He said each officers processes service calls in different ways.

President of the Virginia Beach Benevolent Association Brian Luciano hire Stein to treat the members of their association a few years ago for free. Officers part of the association or their family could go and get therapy treatment. He said the information is keep confidential.

“Over the course of your career, 15, 20 or 25 plus years you see trauma on a daily basis and it may not be one incident. It is an aggregate number of incidents over your career that build up and build up and it tends to sneak up on you,” said Luciano.

Experts say many police officers are concerned about talking about PTSD because they are fearful it could impact their career.

“They don’t trust that it’s not going to be reported to their supervisors and they’re not going to be taken off the street, so they tend to keep it to themselves,” said Luciano.

A new bill which Luciano helped create was introduced by Republican Bill DeSteph from Senate District 8 in Virginia Beach. It would require the Department of Criminal Justice to have statewide training standards for what to look out for within themselves or their coworkers when it comes to PTSD and other personal mental health issues.

Police already go through a lot of training, but Luciano said it’s always about how to deal with other people’s trauma and how to help others in a crisis. He said there is not training for officers to identify their own PTSD they could get from the job. He said the new bill would also help officers identify warning signs in their co-workers.

They said this would greatly impact not just the officer who might be suffering in silence but also the community as a whole.

The goal is to get the bill passed in Virginia but they hope to one day enforced on a national level.

DeSteph said the bill has not been docketed yet.

https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?191+sum+SB1149