3 kitchen knives found in Hampton middle school student’s backpack

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division charged a 13-year-old Hampton middle school student with possession of a weapon on school property after she brought three knives to school Tuesday.

According to police, school administration called at 9:22 a.m. to notify them of a possible weapon at Lindsay Middle School, located in the 1600 block of Briarfield Road.

When police arrived, they found that a student had reported seeing another student in possession of a possible weapon, and that the school’s resource officer had been notified.

After a brief search, three knives were located in a female juvenile’s backpack.

No injuries were reported.