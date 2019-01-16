× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain, snow, and wild temperature swings

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice today then tracking rain and snow… Expect another cold and frosty morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will see sunny skies today with highs warming to near 50, slightly above normal for this time of year. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows returning to the low 30s.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in late Thursday to early Friday. Clouds will build in through the day on Thursday with rain showers moving in that night. Rain will continue into Friday morning with clouds clearing out by the afternoon. Highs will remain near normal, in the mid 40s on Thursday and warm into the mid 50s on Friday.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Clouds will build in on Saturday with highs in the 50s. A few isolated showers are possible but most of Saturday will be dry. Sunday will be another washout with rain all day. Rain could chance over to snow by Sunday evening as a cold front brings in colder air. Winds will also crank up on Sunday.

An extreme drop in temperatures moves in for Monday. Temperatures will start in the 20s Monday morning, but it will feel like the single digits with NW winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 30+ mph. Highs will struggle to break the freezing point Monday afternoon and the winds will make it feel more like the teens and low 20s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 50. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 16th

1831 Winter Weather: “The Great Snowstorm” Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions

2003 Winter Storm: 4-8″ Central VA, 1-3″ Eastern VA

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.