Virginia Beach crews respond to commercial fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at the Independence Business Centre office complex in the 400 block of Investors Place Wednesday evening.

The call came in at 5:10 p.m.

Units arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the building.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes and marked it out at 5:38 p.m.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

