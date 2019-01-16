The latest music news from Corey at MOViN 107-7 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Corey Crockett from MOViN 107-7  (Movin1077.com) gives us the latest in music news including the Super Bowl LIII halftime show headliner, updates on Coachella and this year's sixth annual iHeart Awards.