Suffolk Police searching for missing, endangered man

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing man who is said to be endangered.

49-year-old Orin Barrymorre Teasley was last seen in the area of Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth on January 8. He was reported missing on January 11 and was declared endangered Wednesday evening due to additional information given to police.

Teasley is described as a black man who is 6’1″ tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Teasley has a “diminished mental capacity” and is said to need continuous care with day-to-day functions. He may not know his surroundings or address, which is what makes him endangered.

Anyone who has seen Teasley or is aware of his whereabouts is advised not to approach him, but immediately call 911 or your local police department.

