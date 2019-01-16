‘Skins scoop: Redskins expected to retain defensive coordinator Greg Manusky

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Despite perusing potential replacements, the Redskins plan to keep defensive coordinator Greg Manusky in his role for the 2019 season, according to The Washington Post.

According to the report, Manusky will be back to coach “a young defense that showed promise of being one of the league’s best units last year.” The report said that Gruden was looking for “different perspectives” when he was talking with outside coaches such as Steve Wilks and Todd Bowles.

One season after the Redskins ranked last in the NFL in rushing defense and 27th (of 32 teams) in total defense, the burgundy and gold improved in 2018. Washington ranked among the top-half of the NFL in points and yards allowed, but the run defense was still middle-of-the-pack and the second-worst (Giants) in the NFC East.

Aside from statistics – there were personnel issues for Manusky’s defense in 2018.

The team traded for Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in October, sending up-and-coming second year safety Montae Nicholson to the bench. In December, Nicholson was placed on the Reserve/Non-football injury list after being arrested for alleged assault and battery. The following week, the team released 2017 defensive captain D.J. Swearinger following his public criticism of Manusky’s play-calling.

The 52 year-old has 30 combined seasons of NFL experience – 18 as a coach and 12 as a player. Prior to returning to the Redskins as the team’s outside linebackers coach in 2016, Manusky spent nine seasons as a defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts (2012-15), San Diego Chargers (2011) and San Francisco 49ers (2007-10).

The Redskins are also reportedly working on a new contract for defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, who is currently a free agent.