Sentara bus involved in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Sentara bus was involved in a Wednesday afternoon crash in the 1300 block of S. Military Highway.

According to Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski, the bus blew a tire, crossed the median and hit the Rancho Grande Restaurant. Three vehicles were involved in the collision, and five to six people were on the bus.

Non-life threatening injuries have been reported from the crash. No one inside the restaurant was injured.

Units are still on scene as of 2:30 p.m. All lanes of eastbound S. Military Highway are currently closed at Paramont Avenue due to the crash, and one westbound lane is closed.

