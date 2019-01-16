RXBAR recalls certain protein bars due to undeclared peanut allergen

The health food company RXBAR has recalled certain varieties of protein bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts.

According to the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), identified the potential for peanut in two varieties – Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate – in December and initiated a recall of those varieties. The FDA added that RXBAR is expanding the recall out of an abundance of caution after recently receiving consumer contacts regarding allergic reactions to additional varieties.

RXBAR believes that the specific ingredient that is having issues with was supplied by a third party. RXBAR says it changed suppliers for this ingredient when the issue arose.

More about the recall can be found here.

The following products have been recalled: