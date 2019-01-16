Hampton nightclub shooting suspect pleads guilty

HAMPTON, Va. – Donnell Hobbs, the man accused of shooting two people outside of the Charm’d Lounge in Hampton, pleaded guilty to five charges in Hampton Circuit Court Wednesday.

Hobbs pleaded guilty to aggravated maiming, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting in an occupied dwelling and one count of felonious shooting.

Three other charges — a second charge of maiming, a second charge of felonious shooting and a second charge of use of a firearm in commission of a felony — were dismissed.

The shooting happened July 1, 2018. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 55-year-old Newport News woman and a 27-year-old Newport News woman each suffering from a gunshot wound. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

Hobbs’ next court date will be March 16 at 9 a.m.