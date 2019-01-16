× Hampton mom wanted to die after son was murdered but now takes actions for others

Hampton Roads, Va. – A Hampton mom took action after her son is violently taken away from her.

“I was just drowning in my grief. I just wanted to die,” said Margaret Eaddy.

Eaddy has experienced a pain not parent should endure.

Her son, 28-year-old Jonathan Bradley Coles dreamed of having his own motorcycle repair shop.

The father of 4 was gunned down in May 17th, 2014 by Kwuame Edwards who is currently serving his sentence in Nottoway Correctional Center. He expected to be released in June of 2029.

Eaddy said she has experienced all the stages of grief.

“The stage of anger, the crying stage, the hurting stage, the guilt, the anger mixed with the madness,” Eaddy said. “It’s tremendous sadness.”

But she took that sadness and took action.

She started the group – Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters (M.O.M.S.A.D.).

She said at first the group had only a few family members, but now it’s grown to almost 150 members, many local parents but others from other parts of the world.

Eaddy and others are planning to take buses to Richmond on Monday to pray for the victims, survivors and encourage tougher gun laws with lawmakers. She said she is part of the group Education Fund to Stop Gun Violence. There is information about the event below.

Eaddy said she uses social media to console the parents, help through their stages of grief and gives advice.

“I always tell the mothers that your heart has been shattered in 1 million pieces and God‘s got a put them back one piece at a time and that takes time.”said Eaddy.

Putting back a heart that’s endured the worst pain imaginable and coming together in hopes of ending the violence.

“It’s a vicious cycle that’s going to go on and on until we address it,” said Eaddy.

Below is information from the group – Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence:

JOIN US at the State Capitol in Richmond on Monday, January 21st to honor the memory & teachings of a great civil rights leader who was killed by gunfire. We will also honor the lives of all Virginians killed by gun violence and invite you to commit to reducing gun violence by raising our voice for responsible gun laws.

Agenda for the Day:

2 PM – Vigil to remember victims of gun violence BELL TOWER, near 9th & Franklin (on the capitol grounds)

3 PM – 5 PM – For those interested, we will be moving inside the General Assembly building to speak with legislators about efforts to reduce gun violence.

For questions and free transportation locations near you contact Kayla Hicks: khicks@efsgv.org or 757-550-0316.

We have buses leaving Hampton Roads, Gloucester as well as local pick up in Richmond, NOVA and Roanoke, VA.

#StopGunViolence #DisarmHATE