× Government shutdown forces rape crisis center to cut operating hours

NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The Center for Sexual Assault Survivors is cutting their operating hours due to the Government shutdown.

The Center’s normal 48-hour week, is now being cut to 32-hours a week. According to Executive Director, Maricella Montoya Carter, cutting hours is the only way The Center can continue to provide help to survivors of sexual assault during the shutdown.

“We have to pick and choose how we are going to cut back, where we are going to cut back and make sure that we are meeting our communities needs,” explained Carter.

In a newsletter, Carter says 80% of the organization’s funding comes from federal grants. With the ongoing shutdown, shortening hours is the only way they can continue to help survivors. The center is the only rape crisis location on the peninsula, if they are unable to help, victims are left on their own.

“If this service is not available when someone is in need on the peninsula who is going to provide it?” asked Carter. “This is affecting survivors, it won’t affect the quality of service it will affect how much time my staff can give.”

The shorter work week will also affect the six full-time staff members at the center.

“As the Executive Director, as of the 16th I’m on furlough but the staff will be paid,” said Carter.

The Center is relying on donations and volunteers to help them continue services through the shutdown. For ways that you can help, visit The Center for Sexual Assault’s website.