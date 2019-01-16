× First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain, snow, wind and plummeting temperatures

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s. We could see a little bit of patchy fog.

Increasing clouds throughout the day Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 40s. An area of low pressure will approach bringing a slight chance for some showers overnight Thursday into Friday. Not expecting a whole lot of moisture. Temperatures will fall to near 40 overnight.

A few showers possible early Friday, then clearing skies as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be much milder with highs in the mid 50s.

It looks like we have a 50/50 weekend on tap. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s. An area of low pressure will approach from the west. This will bring widespread rain to the area Sunday. The winds will also crank up during the day. Temperatures will be mild with highs near 60. Rain could chance over to snow by the evening hours as an arctic front brings in much colder air. Temperatures will plummet overnight. Lows will bottom out into the low 20s.

A huge temperature swing to start the work week. Temperatures will only warm to 30. That is a 30 degree temperature drop! Our main concern is going to be icy roads. Any standing water will freeze causing dangerous road conditions. Skies will start off overcast with clearing skies throughout the day.

Closer to normal temperatures on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 40s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

