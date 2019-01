NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Susan Ann Mujsce, 47, was last seen on December 20, 2018. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police encourage anyone with information to call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 or to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.