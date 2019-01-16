Delaware man accused of shooting at police during traffic stop captured in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A man accused of shooting at police during an attempted traffic stop in Maryland has been captured in Hampton.

Police said 20-year-old Isaiah Peppers was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including attempted first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony violent crime, eluding uniformed police by failing to stop and other criminal and traffic related charges.

He was captured in Hampton around 1 p.m. Tuesday by members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team after an incident that happened on January 11 in Maryland.

Maryland State Police said Troopers attempted a traffic stop for a speed violation in Dorchester County. The driver, later identified as Peppers, refused to stop and as police continued the traffic stop, they said Peppers fired several shots out of the driver’s side window.

The shots struck a trooper’s marked Ford Explorer multiple times, police said.

Troopers did not fire back at any time during the incident and there were no reported injuries on the scene.

Peppers was taken to the Hampton Police Department for processing, where he will be later arraigned. Maryland State Police will extradite Peppers back to Maryland for an initial appearance hearing before a court commissioner, police said.

An investigation continues into the incident.