Coast Guard assisting after commercial fishing boat takes on water off Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. – The U.S. Coast Guard is working to rescue five people in a commercial fishing boat off the coast of Cape Charles.

According to the Coast Guard, the call came in at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday for a 50-foot commercial fishing boat with five people aboard that was taking on water.

The boat is approximately 13 miles northwest of the Chesapeake lighthouse.

No injuries have been reported. The Cape Charles Coast Guard and the Elizabeth City Air Station are assisting in the rescue, and are still on the water.

