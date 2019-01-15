Newport News woman becomes intoxicated; is arrested for child neglect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – On January 14, Newport News Police were dispatched at 12:09 a.m. to the 400 block of Thorncliff Drive in reference to an unconscious and unresponsive female.

When officers arrived they found 29-year-old Davina Jackson of the 400 block of Thorncliff Drive.

When Jackson spoke, her speech was slurred and officers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her clothing.

Officers had to ask Jackson where she lived multiple times before she finally advised. Officers went to the apartment to find her 7-year-old and 5-year-old daughters were inside alone.

The investigation led police to arrest Jackson and charge her with:

Profane swearing or intoxication in public

Abuse/Neglect of children: Reckless disregard for life

Contribute to delinquency of minor (x2)