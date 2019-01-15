Virginia Wesleyan among U.S. News’ Best Online Bachelor’s Programs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Wesleyan University Online is attracting attention at the national level.

The University has been selected for inclusion among U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs.

U.S. News released its 2018 Best Online Programs rankings on January 14. This year’s edition includes nearly 1,500 distance-education programs which is up from approximately 1,300 in 2017.

“The Best Online Programs rankings offer adults the information needed to identify programs that best suit their life and career goals,” said Anita Narayan, Managing Editor of Education at U.S. News. “The top programs not only demonstrate strong academics but also create learning environments that are particularly well-suited to remote students.”

Distance-education offerings are evaluated by U.S. News at the program level rather than the school level, using data gathered directly from each program.

The methodologies are based on a number of factors, including student engagement, faculty credentials, and student services and technology. Only degree-granting programs at regionally accredited institutions that are offered primarily online were considered.

The Online University launched at the start of the 2017-18 academic year with the transition of Virginia Wesleyan from a college to a university.

Many institutional achievements led to that pivotal moment in the institution’s history, most notably the structuring of the academic program, initiation of the Batten Honors College, completion of a comprehensive campus master planning process, and a move to Level III accreditation status with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.