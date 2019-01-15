Virginia Beach City Council votes to legalize, regulate short-term rentals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After months of debate, the Virginia Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to legalize and regulate short-term rentals – like Airbnb – in the city.

Councilmembers approved the new rules by vote of 8-2.

First proposed in early 2018, the new rules would create three overlay districts in Sandbridge, the Oceanfront and the North End.

Homes there can have short-term rentals without special permitting. They are still required to follow standard rules for short-term rentals laid out by the city. Homes anywhere else in the city would require a conditional use permit.

The new regulations go into effect on November 1.

Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, the council voted to approve the terms of the Dome Site project deal with a 9-1 vote. The vote garnered mixed reactions from residents when it came to the priority of the project and what it means for the city.