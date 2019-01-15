Two males are involved in a Verizon store theft

HAYES, Va. – On the afternoon of January 14, two males walked into a Verizon store located at 2417 York Crossing Drive in Gloucester County and stole four cellular phones.

Two iPhones and two Samsungs were stolen. The men then fled the store on foot and possibly left in a dark colored sedan.

The stolen phones were valued at more than $3,000.

You can help the Sheriff’s Office identify these suspects by contacting their office with any information and sharing these images.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Leo Mendoza at 804-693-6089 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Information which leads to an arrest would make the tipster eligible for a cash award of up to $1,000 and all Crime Line calls are considered anonymous.