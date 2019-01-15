× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly today but 50s ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A dry but warmer midweek… Temperatures will start near freezing again this morning, in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will see some extra clouds this morning but more sunshine will break through this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 40s today, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will be light today so it may feel much warmer. Expect clear skies tonight with lows returning to near 30.

Highs will warm to near 50 on Wednesday, just barely above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow with light winds.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in late Thursday to early Friday. Clouds will build in through the day on Thursday with rain showers moving in that night. Rain will continue into Friday morning with clouds clearing out by the afternoon. Highs will remain near normal, in the upper 40s on Thursday and warm into the mid 50s on Friday.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 30. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 50. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 15th

1831 Winter Weather: “The Great Snowstorm” Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions

