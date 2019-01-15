Top 10 trouncing: No. 4 Virginia blisters No. 9 Virginia Tech, moves into first place in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 148th installment of the Virginia/Virginia Tech men’s hoops series was hyped because of what’s inside.

For the first time ever, both teams are inside the top 10 of the national rankings when facing off. Additionally, the winner takes the inside track to ACC supremacy with sole possession of first place in the conference.

However, it turns out – we had it backwards. Tonight’s tilt, a game broadcast LIVE on News 3, was about what’s outside.

Because of the way the fourth-ranked Virginia Cavaliers shot the ball outside the three-point line, the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies were left on the outside looking in at a potential upset.

UVA sank 10 three-pointers in the first half and drained 13 for the game, as the Cavaliers blew out Tech 81-59. For the game, Virginia hit 13-of-24 from behind the arc and shot 59 percent from the floor.

With the victory, Virginia improves to 16-and-0 overall and 4-and-0 in the ACC – the lone unbeaten team in the conference and one of just two (Michigan) teams in the country yet to lose this season.

De’Andre Hunter led all scorers with 21 points. He also pulled down five rebounds. Kyle Guy (15 points) and Ty Jerome (14 points) were the other ‘Hoos to score in double-figures.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the way for Tech (14-and-2 overall, 3-and-1 ACC), scoring 19 points and pulling down four rebounds.

The Cavaliers put their unbeaten mark on the line Saturday at No. 1 Duke. However, the Blue Devils were upset Monday vs. unranked Syracuse. In the game, Duke lost point guard Tre Jones to a shoulder injury.

Virginia Tech hosts Wake Forest Saturday.