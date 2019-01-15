Suffolk Police investigating commercial armed robbery at Ding Wing Convenient store

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating a Commercial Armed Robbery that occurred on January 15, earlier in the morning.

Emergency Communications was notified of the incident which occurred around 12:45 a.m. at Ding Wing Convenient, also known as Tammy’s Kitchen, located in the 600 block of East Washington Street.

Upon preliminary investigation it was determined that the black male suspect, approximately 5’6” to 5’8”, with a slim build and medium complexion, displayed a handgun and took an undetermined amount of currency before fleeing on foot.

The subject was wearing a black hooded jacket, black ski mask, jeans with silver stitches on the pockets and tan boots.

There were no injuries.

The investigation is currently ongoing. There is no further information available.