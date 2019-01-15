Police pursuit in Chesapeake ends in Virginia Beach

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A police pursuit that started in Chesapeake ended in Virginia Beach Tuesday morning around 2 a.m.

According to Chesapeake Police, the pursuit started in the 2800 block of S. Military Highway.

The vehicle, which had five people in it, got on I-64 heading westbound and got off at Indian River Rd exit, continuing to drive into the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach.

Charges are pending and the cause for the pursuit is still under investigation.

Vehicle information and suspect information is not available.