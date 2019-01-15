× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: 60s and snow in the same day!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Get ready for some crazy Hampton Roads weather: Highs in the 60s and then snow all in the same day.

That is what we may be looking at as we head into the weekend. A powerful storm system will swing through the region bringing us a big warm up, a lot of rain, a big cool down and the chance for snow.

Before then, our weather will be fairly tranquil. In fact we have a nice warming trend on the way, with high temperatures above normal for the next five days.

A weak cold front will cross the region on Thursday evening and Friday morning. That will bring us a chance for a little rain. But we expect that the wet weather will be out of here in time for the Friday morning commute.

After that, the clouds will increase on Saturday and the rain will roll in on Sunday morning. With a southerly wind we expect high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s despite the wet weather. Then, by Sunday afternoon a very strong cold front will cross the region and the rain will change to sleet and possibly snow by the evening hours.

It is still too early to talk about possible accumulation, but it does look like the wintry weather will be out of here in time for the Monday morning commute. However, roads could be very icy with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 20s and high temperatures on Monday only around freezing! Stay tuned.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1831 Winter Weather: “The Great Snowstorm” Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

