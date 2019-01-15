Norfolk pizza delivery man violently put in chokehold and robbed on the job

NORFOLK, Va. – Violent attackers in Norfolk preyed on a pizza delivery man who was just doing his job, and the search for the suspects continues.

News 3 spoke exclusively to the victim about the ordeal.

This is an open investigation with the Norfolk Police Department.

Jeremy Davenport said he has been delivering pizza off and on for 15 years.

He said August 30, 2018, was the first time he was assaulted on the job.

He recalled how he pulled up to Lens Avenue in Norfolk with the food order that summer night when heard someone call him over to the side of a house and hit him in the side of the mouth.

Related: Man shot during attempted armed robbery at Chesapeake Pizza Hut

He said he started wrestling with the first guy and put up a good fight but then noticed a second man.

“It took me by surprise, but once the initial shock of the moment wore off I just starting just fighting with them and wrestling on the ground,” said Davenport. “The adrenaline was rushing, but the second guy came and messed me up.”

He said they searched his pockets after putting him in a chokehold and ordered him to stay down on the ground.

Davenport said when they took about $60 he earned that night, there was just one thing he was thinking.

“I can’t lose this money. I got a wife and two kids, and that’s all that I had,” said Davenport.

Davenport was shocked they didn’t take the food.

This attacked happened at the end of August, but no one has been arrested, according to the Norfolk Police.

They said it is unknown if there are other victims.

Davenport said assaults on drivers happen, but he stressed most people are good, generous and kind to him while he is at work.

Now’s he is focused on doing his job – and making money for his family.

Norfolk Police ask anyone with information about the crime to call Norfolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.