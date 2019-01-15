NFL announces officiating crew for Super Bowl LIII

ATLANTA, Ga. – We are still five days from learning which two teams will take the field at Super Bowl LIII February 3rd. However, we know the seven-man officiating crew that will share the field with either the Chiefs, Patriots, Rams or Saints.

Referee John Parry will take part in his third Super Bowl. He previously served as referee in Super Bowl 46 – a game in which Eli Manning and the New York Giants defeated Tom Brady’s Patriots. He also worked as the side judge in Super Bowl 41, when the Colts bat the Bears.

Line judge Jeff Bergman, field judge Steve Zimmer and back judge Terrence Miles will make their second Super Bowl appearances.

Umpire Fred Bryan, down judge Edgar Camp and side judge Eugene Hall will officiate their initial Super Bowls.

The Super Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 3, from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta – and LIVE on News 3.