Newport News man threatens to shoot relative, assaults officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police were dispatched to the 13200 block of Margaux Circle in reference to a mental subject.

On January 13 at 9:34 a.m., Officers met with the female complainant upon arrival, who stated a family member had threatened to shoot her.

While on scene, the offender, 34-year-old Devin Matheny of the 13200 block of Margaux Circle exited his room and began walking towards the front door with a charged crossbow.

Officers directed Matheny to drop the bow. After dropping the crossbow, officers attempted to take him into custody when he attempted to punch an officer in the face and chest.

Matheny struck the officer with a closed fist in the nose one time. He was taken into custody and a search incident to arrest revealed a syringe inside his pocket.

A search warrant was executed on the residence which revealed a marijuana plant inside of Matheny’s closet.

Officers arrested Matheny and charged him with:

Assault on Law Enforcement

Assault

Manufacturing Marijuana