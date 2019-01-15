Newport News Police reviews challenges, achievements in 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is holding their 2018 year-end press conference.

The Police Chief, along with the city’s mayor, will discuss their achievements, challenges, and what they’re hoping to accomplish to 2019.

According to their citywide year-to-year crime numbers, the department saw a drop in all violent crimes like murder, rape, and robbery. However, their was an increase in by a little under 20% in aggravated assaults.

As for property crimes, there was a decrease in burglaries and larcenies but they investigated more vehicle thefts in 2018. Compared to 2017, the city only had 24 murdersin 2018. Two years ago ago, there were 26.

