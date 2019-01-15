Local Virginia Delegate wants to make it law to clean snow off your car

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Delegate Michael P. Mullin — who represents Virginia’s 93rd District and part of Hampton Roads — has introduced legislation that would make it illegal if you do not clean your car off after a snowstorm.

Mullin (D), is hoping that House Bill 207 (Operating motor vehicle with accumulated snow or ice; penalty) will penalize those who operate a moving motor vehicle with any amount of accumulated snow or ice on its exposed surfaces where, were the snow or ice to become dislodged from such vehicle, such accumulated snow or ice could interfere with the operation of another motor vehicle or cause injury to persons or property, according to Virginia’s Legislative Information System.

According to the language of the legislation, if this potential law was too be broken, a person could be fined up to $100 for not cleaning snow off their car.

Mullin, the 37-year-old Delegate who graduated from Christopher Newport University in 2004, has served in the Virginia General Assembly as the 93rd’s Delegate since 2016.

Virginia’s Legislative Information System says House Bill 207 would exempt from the infraction a person operating an emergency vehicle, a vehicle engaged in snow or ice removal and control operations, or a vehicle operated during adverse weather conditions arising after operation of the vehicle began that result in the accumulation of snow or ice on such vehicle.

House Bill 207 was referred to the House Committee on Transportation on December 29, 2017, but has been stuck in the Transportation Subcommittee since January 2018.

The House Transportation Subcommittee did recommend passing as of January 23, 2018.