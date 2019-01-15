Government shutdown takes toll on higher education

NORFOLK, Va. – The partial government shutdown isn’t just affecting federal workers, higher education is also taking a hit.

Since the government closed its door in December, federal research grants haven’t been awarded by the National Science Foundation.

So researchers at local universities, like Old Dominion, have not been able to continue their work.

University officials said the shutdown is also affecting upcoming conferences, recruiting graduate assistants and planning for next semester.

This story is developing.