Former Michigan State quarterback suiting up for ODU in 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Former Michigan State standout and quarterback Messiah deWeaver will be playing for the Monarchs next season on the gridiron.

The announcement to play for Old Dominion University was made on deWeaver’s Twitter account, where he thanked East Mississippi Community College. He had been attending there, and recently won the Junior College National Championship with the team.

According to 247Sports, deWeaver is the third highest ranked player available at the JUCO level.

See y’all in Virginia Beach ✌🏽🏖 pic.twitter.com/CfPMS8YEFX — Messiah deWeaver (@Siah_10) January 15, 2019

deWeaver was a top recruit when he went on to play for the Spartans, where he redshirted his Freshman season.

deWeaver is from Dayton, Ohio, and attended Wayne High School. He was a backup quarterback at Michigan State University for two seasons. In his last season, he competed in only two games for the Spartans.

East Mississippi has deWeaver listed at 6-5, 230 pounds. Along with a JUCO National Championship, the team went undefeated under his performance.

