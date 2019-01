“I Can Work With You” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

ADVENTURES IN BABYSITTING — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom), agrees to help out Darryl (Pete Gardner) by offering to babysit and an unexpected guest crashes the evening. Meanwhile, Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) throws a game night. Vincent Rodriguez III, Vella Lovell, Scott Michael Foster and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Rachel Specter and Audrey Wauchope wrote the episode, directed by Kabir Akhtar (#410). Original airdate 1/18/2019.