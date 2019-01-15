Chesapeake seniors take action to protect themselves in free self-defense workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Local seniors are taking action to stay safe.

Law enforcement held a free self-defense workshop for seniors Tuesday.

"Our goal is to help seniors stay safe because our seniors are the most vulnerable of the population to be a target," said Bernie Tomiak with Chesapeake Triad, a cooperative effort of law enforcement agencies, senior citizens and senior organizations that is focused on reducing crimes against our elders. "We thought this would be a great idea to learn how to defend yourself."

In the workshop, participants learned quick, effective defense techniques and learned how to be more self-aware in public to prevent being at greater risk of assault.