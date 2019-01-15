British lawmakers crush Theresa May’s Brexit deal by record margin

Theresa May’s Brexit deal has been crushed by a record margin as British lawmakers rejected it by 432 votes to 202.

After eight days of parliamentary debate and 200 speeches, members of the House of Commons ignored the Prime Minister’s final pleas and delivered a humiliating verdict on her plan to take Britain out of the European Union.

The result — the worst parliamentary defeat for a British government in the modern era — means the Prime Minister now faces a deep political crisis, with no clear path out of the mess.

This is a breaking story, more details to come.